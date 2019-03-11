10 photos of the Regal Lady, one of the 'Little Ships' of Dunkirk that will be part of a new attraction in Scarborough harbour
The Regal Lady is to be the centrepiece of a new Dunkirk-themed attraction in Scarborough harbour.
It will be renamed Regal Lady/Oulton Belle, as it was called when it was part of the Dunkirk fleet of "Little Ships" that evacuated troops from France as the Germans advanced on them, in 1940. See the full story of the attraction HERE. And enjoy this pictorial lookback at the Regal Lady over the years.
1. Trip out to sea
Our cover photo shows the Regal Lady beside the Hispaniola. This image shows passengers boarding in 2010.