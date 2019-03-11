Regal Lady and Hispaniola

10 photos of the Regal Lady, one of the 'Little Ships' of Dunkirk that will be part of a new attraction in Scarborough harbour

The Regal Lady is to be the centrepiece of a new Dunkirk-themed attraction in Scarborough harbour.

It will be renamed Regal Lady/Oulton Belle, as it was called when it was part of the Dunkirk fleet of "Little Ships" that evacuated troops from France as the Germans advanced on them, in 1940. See the full story of the attraction HERE. And enjoy this pictorial lookback at the Regal Lady over the years.

Our cover photo shows the Regal Lady beside the Hispaniola. This image shows passengers boarding in 2010.

1. Trip out to sea

A plaque on board denotes the Dunkirk connection.

2. War veteran

The ship was originally the Oulton Belle.

3. Historic vessel

An exercise in 2008 simulated a fire on board the Regal Lady.

4. Harbour drama

