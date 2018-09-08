10 stories brought to book

A collection of 10 new short stories has been published by Blackthorn Press for the 2018 Ryedale Book Festival short story competition.

The competition was launched as collaboration between the Ryedale Book Festival and Blackthorn Press and received more than 130 entries from writers across the United Kingdom.

TV presenter Tracy Borman.

Out of all the entries, 10 were short-listed by a panel of local judges and they are feature in this new anthology, edited by Alan Avery.

The final three prize winners will be chosen by Chris Power from the ten finalists of the Ryedale Book Festival Short Story Competition 2018 to be announced at a special extended event at 4.30pm on Saturday 22 September at The Talbot Hotel, Malton. There are three cash prizes to be awarded, sponsored by Blackthorn Press.

Tickets for the event cost £5 or there is a special ticket offer of £10, which includes a copy of Ten Short Stories.

Alan Avery, publisher and author, said: “The wealth of talent has been inspirational, the standard of writing was very high.

“My co-judges and myself had an immense task in narrowing them down to the 10, which have been published and are now available through Amazon.

“The authors’ range from established writers to newcomers who are seeing their work published for the first time but all show originality in their choice of theme and skill and subtlety in their use of words.”

Tickets for this event and other festival events are available from the website www.ryedalebookfestival.com