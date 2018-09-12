13th Century woman laid to rest at Ebberston church

A person who died more than 800 years ago was at the centre of an unusual ceremony at Ebberston church.

F A Stockill and Son Funeral Directors were asked to help facilitate the reinterment of a lady whose bones were discovered during church works in 2012. Rev Dr Jo White presided over the service and small congregation were present.

The plaque on the cross.

A spokesman for the funeral directors said: “The lady, from the 13th Century, must have been of much significance in her community of Ebberston as she was laid to rest inside the church.

“We would like to thank John and Ben of J W Naphire who also kindly donated towards costs with their services.”