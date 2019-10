Humberside Police have launched an appeal to help find 14-year-old Brooke Cornick.

She was last seen in the Brookland Road area of Bridlington this morning at around 8.15am.

Brooke was last seen a wearing grey reflective coat with black fur trim, white school t-shirt with purple badge, black jeans and grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 173 07/10/19