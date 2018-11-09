1918 poppy with links to Malton on show at County Record Office

A pressed wild poppy from La Signy Farm, Somme, dated July 1918, has been found in an album filled with verses, photographs and other poignant mementos.

Covering 1917-1918, the album was owned by Ursula Lascelles of Slingsby Heights, near Malton, who worked as a Voluntary Aid Detachment nurse in military hospitals in Britain and France during the First World War.

The perfectly preserved poppy, along with First World war records from other personal collections, is on display at the Record Office in Malpas Road, Northallerton, until the end of November and all visitors are welcome.

County Councillor Greg White said: “As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the final year of the Great War, it is poignant to discover that we hold in our County Record Office an actual poppy from the Somme.”

Miss Lascelles’ papers relating to her time as a VAD nurse, along with those of her mother Elizabeth, a Red Cross organiser at Swinton Grange Military Hospital, near Malton and her brother Lionel, who served as a lieutenant in France and survived the war, are part of the Lascelles family archive held at the County Record Office in Northallerton.