£1m revamp for town’s Rainbow Equine Hospital

A Malton-based equine hospital has received £1million of investment to revamp its state-of-the-art practice.

Work is underway at Rainbow Equine Hospital on a purpose-built surgical and intensive care facility to house two new operating theatres at its site on Rainbow Lane.

As part of the hospital’s expansion over the next 12 months, the plans include a dedicated isolation unit with stabling for six inpatients, a new reception building and offices for vets and administrative staff.

Rainbow Equine Hospital offers the most advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques in the UK and is staffed by specialists in equine soft-tissue and orthopaedic surgery, internal medicine, equine anesthesia and diagnostic imaging.

It also has stabling capacity for more than 50 equine inpatients.

The hospital’s clinical director Jonathan Anderson said: “We are excited about the work because it will enable us to continue to develop our state-of-the-art equine surgical facility as well as giving us more working space to house horses, vets and administrative staff.

“It is an exciting development and we are looking forward to its completion in early 2019.”