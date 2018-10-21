1st Scalby Brownies receive donation from Scarborough retailer

1st Scalby Brownies have received a £250 donation from Scarborough retailer Proudfoot.

The donation will help the local group to fund new resources such as books and equipment after the introduction of new Brownie Badges.

Heather Bird, Assistant Guider Snowy Owl at 1st Scalby Brownies, said: “Girlguiding UK has recently launched a whole new programme.

"This amazing donation will definitely help us to update our Brownie resources such as books and equipment, enabling us to keep our unit programme varied and adventurous whilst giving our girls the opportunity to explore and have fun.

“The newly launched Brownie badges have been updated to reflect the modern world. The girls will learn about teamwork, taking responsibility, personal relationships and leadership.

"We aim to encourage the girls to make a positive contribution to the groups they work in, their local community and society as a whole.

“Our unit sends a big Brownie thank you for this wonderful donation!”

The family-run supermarket group supported the Brownies through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, which raises funds from the sale of selected products in stores and via in-store collecting tins.

Proudfoot have donated over £43,000 to local causes through Making a Difference Locally.