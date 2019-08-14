£22 million investment announced for A64

A multi-million pound investment into the A64 will take place over the next 12 months, Highways England has announced.

More than £22 million is being invested along the road between the A1(M) at Bramham and Seamer.

Resurfacing, drainage and junction upgrades will improve the safety and journeys of the thousands of drivers who use the road every day.

Around 25 schemes are being carried out along the 55-mile route between now and the end of March next year.

Highways England project manager Chris Dunn said: "We are carrying out a series of improvements along the A64 between the A1(M) and Seamer over the next 12 months which will provide better journeys for drivers and improved road safety.

"These include major safety improvements at Crambeck and Rillington which are being funded as part of our safety designated funds.

"It also includes further improvements for cyclists along the route as well some junction improvements making it easier for people to access caravan sites in the area.

"The majority of the work is being carried out from September to avoid the summer months when traffic is at its heaviest, although we do need to start some overnight resurfacing work prior to that between Headley Bar and Hopgrove roundabout from Monday August 19."

The work is part of Highways England’s £80 million maintenance improvements on Yorkshire’s roads this year providing drivers with smoother and safer journeys.

The resurfacing work between Headley Bar and Hopgrove roundabout begins this year’s investment along the route and also includes replacing the road markings, reflective road studs and kerbing. The work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am.

Some of the A64 improvements have been developed as part of Highways England’s cycling, safety and integration designated fund, a special fund of £250 million to be spent between 2015 and 2021 to help address barriers caused by the UK's roads by providing a more accessible network that gives people the freedom to choose their mode of transport.

Residents, drivers, businesses and tourists will be able to find out more about this investment and further details about the schemes by talking to one of the project team at the following locations:

Friday August 16 at Staxton Village Hall between 3pm and 7pm.

Thursday August 22 at RNLI Lifeboat Station Scarborough between 10am and 4pm.

Friday August 30 at Rillington Village between 3pm and 7pm.