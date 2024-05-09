24ft vessel in difficulty escorted to safety by Scarborough RNLI
The all-weather lifeboat RNLB Fredrick William Plaxton launched at 7.25pm, following a crew pager alert and proceeded three and a half miles south of Scarborough at Gristhorpe.
Visibility was very poor, with a north easterly wind force three to four.
Scarborough RNLI's coxswain carried out an assessment of the vessel which was believed to have a fuel issue to the engine.
As the vessel had no propulsion and was unable to return to port under its own power and with the poor visibility, it was decided the best and safest course of action was to tow the vessel back to Scarborough Harbour.
A towline was established, and a course was set for Scarborough at 7.38pm.
The vessel was safely brought back to the harbour.
Speaking after the callout, Scarborough RNLI's Coxswain, said: 'We located the pleasure vessel using direction finding and radar as the visibility was poor.
“The vessel was safely at anchor with both people wearing lifejackets.
“After assessing the situation and deciding that a tow was the safest course of action due to the vessel being a risk to navigation and having a limited electric supply, the crew worked well and had no difficulties preparing a towline.'
When going afloat the RNLI would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.