A 28-year-old man from Nottinghamshire has been charged with murder following an incident in Whitby last month.

The charge related to an incident which occurred around 12.05am on Sunday, 24 February outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace, in which a 47-year-old man was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital but later died on Thursday, 28 February.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 March.