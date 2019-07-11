£2m Lotto cash to restore areas along River Rye

A partnership led by the North York Moors National Park Authority has secured nearly £2 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will be used on a four-year project to improve water quality and restore biodiversity along the River Rye and its tributaries.

The Ryevitalise project will cover a huge area of 413km2, spanning from the Cleveland Hills in the west of the North York Moors to the area around Hovingham in the Howardian Hills.

This region also encompasses the rivers Seph and Riccal, meaning these too will benefit from work to reduce diffuse pollution, control invasive species, restore ancient woodland and establish wildlife corridors.

Briony Fox, director of conservation at the North York Moors National Park Authority said: “We are absolutely delighted with this news and would like to thank players of the National Lottery who have made it possible. The funding will allow us to work with local people, farmers and community groups to help them take ownership of the region’s rivers, ensuring these rich ecosystems teem with life for many generations to come.”

Visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/ryevitalise for more information about the project.