Manager of the Tesco store in Scarborough, Paul Best, had the privilege of presenting a cheque recently for £4,000 to the Scarborough Survivors.

Scarborough Survivors, which works with people with mental health issues, was voted for in large numbers and received the money from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

A spokesman said: “The money will be used to renovate the loft space in their building to provide an open and safe environment for young adults.”