5,000 poppies decorate Saint Mary's Church in Whitby for World War I centenary

Over 5,000 poppies have been displayed outside Saint Mary’s Church in Whitby to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I.

The project, organised by Churches Together in Whitby, was made possible thanks to the support of local people who knitted and crocheted over 7,000 poppies.

These have then been hung on strands and splayed all the way to the ground from the church roof to mark the centenary on November, 11.

A poppy exhibition has also been displayed inside the church.

This will be open to the public on Sunday, the same day of the Cook Memorial service, hosted at 11.15am, which will be followed at 2.15pm by Blessing of Poppies in memory of those who died in conflict.

The display inside Saint Mary’s will be on show until November 18 whereas the poppies will be taken down by December 1 to make way for 250 Christmas trees.