5 safety steps to follow before taking to the roads in icy conditions

With further snow showers expected to hit Scarborough in the next few hours, motorists are urged to be prepared when travelling in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is advising drivers to take the following safety steps even before getting behind the wheel:

- Check brakes, lights, wiper blades and oil and washer fluid level

- Ensure tyres meet legal requirements – and preferably a tread depth of 3mm

- Carry water and de-icer in the car with you

- If you are going on a longer journey, bring food, hot drinks, blankets and a fully-charged mobile phone

- Always clear your windscreen properly of ice and snow before setting off

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It’s extremely important to prepare your vehicle for driving in wintry conditions, drive to the conditions you experience and take extra care on the roads.”

You can find a weather forecast for the next 24 hours here.