£50k report on livestock market plan

Hopes of the multi-milllion pound scheme to build a new livestock market for Malton, becoming a reality have been given a major boost.

Ryedale District councillors have agreed to spend £50,000 on an independent report to assess the plan.

Key to the scheme is RDC investing up to £3.2million on the new market which the authority would own on behalf of the community.

Another option would be to do nothing which would result in the loss of the prestigious market. The district council’s influential policy and resources committee said the £50,000 will enable an options appraisal to be carried out for the re-located market which is currently due to be built on the new Eden Business Park.

The market has been operating in Malton on its present site for some 80 years.

Gary Housden, RDC’s specialist lead projects director, told the policy committee:”Malton livestock market is the last in surviving in Ryedale and is greatly valued by the local farming and wider community. It is integral to the district’s economy, its cultural heritage and identity. It has the potential to reduce food miles and encourage the trend towards local food production.”

But he added: “The strong possibility remains that the retention of a livestock market in Ryedale on a relocated site will not be possible without support and some level of intervention by the council.”

Coun Luke Ives, chairman of the policy committee said recently: “Without council intervention there is a serious risk of the market disappearing which will be a huge blow to farmers and the wider community.”

A further report on the livestock market will go to the full council later.