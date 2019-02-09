50th landmark for Pulsar firm

Filey-based company Pulsar Instruments plc (UK) is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Based for the last 42 years in the area, the company sells its noise measurement products in more than 50 countries.

The original design group was responsible for a number of world firsts in the field of noise measurement including being the first company to display the maximum sound exposure time allowed on a coloured scale as well as the actual sound level.

The company is expected to increase its portfolio of noise measurement products in coming years in order to meet its growth objectives.

Simon Rehill, general manager for Pulsar Instruments, said: “It’s great to look back and see how far we have come from our early days.

“We have introduced many new products in the last 50 years from the very basic to the highly innovative. They have all contributed to a change in the way noise at work is now being monitored.

“We are proud to be a UK company with a very strong global presence, the key drivers to our success have been our customer loyalty and our in-house team of highly skilled and talented individuals who are committed and hard-working.”