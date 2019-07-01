£74,000 campaign to replace Ryedale bus

A key transport service in the Ryedale area is embarking on a massive fundraising campaign to buy a new minibus.

Ryedale Community Transport, which based in Norton, is looking to accrue £74,000 to replace its hard-working vehicle.

The service covers many villages such as Rosedale, Hutton le Hole, Habton, Great Barugh, Settrington, Westow and Kennythorpe.

The organisation wants to buy a low floor bus to service the rural bus routes. The low floor version is able to lower itself and carry up to four wheelchairs at a time.

Sharon Cawte, development officer for Ryedale Community Transport, said: “This bus service is a vital lifeline for numerous residents of these villages – without this service these residents would be left isolated.

“The bus service runs as a non-profit service and is affordable for all using it. The current vehicle is facing the end of its life. It has served us and the community extremely well but we are in desperate need of a replacement bus.

“We are known as Ryedale’s best kept secret. Now it is time to change this.

“Anyone wishing to make a donation or arrange a fundraiser to help us on our fundraising adventure please don’t hesitate to contact us via email at post@rydalect.org or call 01653 699059.”