84-year-old woman stopped as she drove the wrong way along the A64

An elderly woman was stopped by police driving the wrong way on the A64 last night (Sunday).

North Yorkshire Police said it received numerous reports at around 8.25pm that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the A64.

Officers attended near Bilbrough and stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by an 84 year-old woman.

Police brought the incident to a safe conclusion. A police spokeswoman said: “Excellent work by all involved to minimise the risk to the driver and other road users. Thank you to the members of public who reported the incident and enabled it to be brought to a safe conclusion.”