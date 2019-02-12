85% of men in Scarborough send flowers to their Valentine - while women send most cards and alcohol

Sixty eight per cent of Valentine’s card senders in Scarborough are female - and if your partner is called Sarah, there’s a fair chance they have a romantic treat store for you, according to funkypigeon.com.

According to their data, the top female Valentine’s card senders in Scarborough are:

1. Sarah

2. Rebecca

3. Emma

4. Kimberley

5. Samantha

In terms of sending a floral bouquet, men proved to be more generous with those named Tom, Nicholas and Neil gifting the most.

A total of 85% of men in Scarborough send flowers to their Valentine while 15% of women gift flowers during this romantic period.

According to statista.com, the average spend on Valentine’s Day has increased every year since 2015, with an estimated £650m spent in 2018.

This spend is largely funded by older millennials (aged 28 to 36) who are reported to be the most active buyers and gifters of Valentine’s products.

It’s been discovered that men send 81% of flowers, while women send the most cards and alcohol. In fact, women send more alcohol (74%) than they do cards (71%).

You can see where you and your Valentine both rank with Funky Pigeon’s tool - click here for more.