90-year-old man dies after Scarborough collision

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man died following a serious collision in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at the junction with Somerset Terrace and The Crescent at around 2.35pm on Thursday October 18.

It involved a red Ford Fiesta which was travelling along Somerset Terrace when it collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 90 year-old local man suffered serious injuries in the collision.

He was taken to Scarborough District Hospital before being transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary. Sadly, he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time or had involvement thereafter is urged to contact the officer in the case – Matthew Tanfield from the Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185 or email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote 12180195043 when providing information.