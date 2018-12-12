90s nostalgia - can you spot yourself in these Scarborough nativity pictures?

Can you spot yourself or your friends?

1. Nativity 1997 Youngsters at St John's Church in Filey rehearse for their Sunday School nativity. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Nativity 1997 Adam Lansell and Katie White as Joseph and Mary in Lisvane School's nursery nativity, Christmas Pageant. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Nativity 1997 An Angelic Gathering at Braeburn School, back from left: Stuart Lamming, Haley Lawty, Tia Mitchell and Nikita Edwards; front: Rachael Dykes, David Whitaker and Amy Jeanes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Nativity 1997 East Ayton Primary Schoool - The Cast of the Grumpy Sheep. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more