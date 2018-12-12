Dressing up for the Christmas fair at Barrowcliff Infant School: Jody Brown, Daniel Wilcock and Carrie-Ann I'Anson.

90s nostalgia - can you spot yourself in these Scarborough nativity pictures?

With Christmas rapidly approaching, we took a look back through the picture archives at nativity pictures from around Scarborough.

Can you spot yourself or your friends?

Youngsters at St John's Church in Filey rehearse for their Sunday School nativity.

Nativity 1997

Adam Lansell and Katie White as Joseph and Mary in Lisvane School's nursery nativity, Christmas Pageant.

Nativity 1997

An Angelic Gathering at Braeburn School, back from left: Stuart Lamming, Haley Lawty, Tia Mitchell and Nikita Edwards; front: Rachael Dykes, David Whitaker and Amy Jeanes.

Nativity 1997

East Ayton Primary Schoool - The Cast of the Grumpy Sheep.

Nativity 1997

