90s nostalgia in Scarborough - are you on these old photos?

Time for our latest flashback to what life in Scarborough was like in the 90s.

Are you or your friends on these pictures?

1. Cheque out this college donation

2. Art and soul

3. Time to bury this capsule

4. Raleigh-ing to the cause

