Five Filey Junior School pupils study astronomy for a school project in December, 1994 - pictured from left are Philip Steel, Caprice Taylor, Bethany Burton, Luke MacCauley, Ben Whitehall.

90s nostalgia in Scarborough - can you spot your friends or family on these pictures?

From astronomy to delivering aces at tennis tournaments, here's what students from around Scarborough's schools were up to back in the 1990s.

See who you can spot. Email newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.

In September, 1994, five pupils from St Martin's C of E School, were set to take part in a fundraising concert, along with other school pals, for St Martin's Church. Pictured, left to right, Philip Coole, Simon Armstrong, Mark Stanley, Daniel Limb, and Philip Bashall.

1. St Martin's school concert

All smiles for Barrowcliff School's Cross Country team pictured in April 1995, from left, Graham Nessbert, Jenna Wheatman, Jessica Laing, Leah Falcon, David Pearson, Kirsty Johnson, John Ellwood, Matthew Hillaby.

2. Cross country is smiles better

In February, 1996, Graham School Year 9 pupils raised money for three charities. Linda Smith, HIV Helpline Coordinator, receives a cheque from Melanie Hill; Stacey Locker holds the cheque for the Clean Water Initiative, and Cheryl Eade hands over the cheque to Leisha Johnson, manager of Barnardos.

3. It's a hat-trick for charities!

St George's RC School pupils are pictured with their collection of food for the harvest festival. Back row from left, Nathan Bevan, Rebecca Smith, Alison Rowe, Lucy Thompson, Simon Johnson, Nicholas McGlinchey; front, Stephen Mackenzie, Katie Johnson, Ruth Johnson, Nicola Martin, Jessica Rutter, and Leoni Lenaghan.

4. Harvest festival at St George's

