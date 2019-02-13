90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see if you are on our pictures
Once again, we delve into our archive of pictures from around Scarborough in the 1990s.
Perhaps you can spot yourself, or your friends?
1. Adrian Picks up cheque from school council
Members of Pindar School Council presented an old boy with a cheque to help him on his way back in June 1992, from left: School Council Chairman Nicola Murray-Fagan, Secretary Jane Slingsby, Adrian Pickup, Julian Harris representating year 10, and year 7 representative Jonathan Oakes.
Scarborough College pupils all passed their Duke of Edinburgh Awards in January, 1995, back from left: John Horlock (silver), Paul Jackson, Rachel Emmerson, John Jackson (all bronze); front: Sarah Bower, Catherine Brennand, Lucy Cammish and Sophie Wilson (all bronze).
Getting set to put their best fins forward in a sponsored swim aimed at raising cash for endangered sharks in May, 1996, are Scalby School pupils, from left: Chloe Braithwaite, Claire Haslam, Ronald Sze, and (front) Sam Kennedy.
The Scarborough Sixth Form College open day proved a huge success in January, 1995 -visiting the Music Room are, left to right: Nicola Cunningham, her friend Tanith Ibbotson, Nicola's mother Julia Cunningham and music students Michael Melling and, right, Maynard Case.