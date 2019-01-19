A chance to have your say on Scarborough Council's budget

Residents in the borough of Scarborough can have their say on the budget for their council for the forthcoming year as the authority looks to make savings of more than £1 million.

Scarborough Borough Council is consulting on its budget for 2019/20, which includes a planned rise in council tax of 2.99% – the equivalent of an extra £6.07 a year for a Band D property.

The final budget proposals will be presented to the full council in March and the public can have their say on the plans before then.

In a statement, the authority said: “Scarborough Borough Council’s policy has always been to be as efficient as possible and protect front line services and since 2010 the council has delivered savings of £18m from its annual revenue budget. Over that same period, performance in many areas has increased.

“As staffing resources reduce and savings become harder to identify it is becoming apparent that the length of time needed to deliver savings is increasing.

“Like many other local authorities, the council is keen to pursue commercial opportunities, which can generate financial returns to support the revenue budget, rather than relying purely on cuts in service or expenditure.”

The council is facing a funding shortfall in the coming year of £1,196,000.

Government funding to the council for services including refuse collection, street cleansing, parks, regeneration, tourism services and CCTV is being cut by £556,000 in 2019/20.

To have your say visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/council/consultations before Monday February 18.