A 'good' way to celebrate nursery's 30th anniversary

A Scarborough nursery is celebrating its 30th year in the business with its most successful Ofsted report in recent years.

In October 2017, Happy Days nursery received an ‘inadequate’ report, which was followed by a second negative inspection only seven months later. However, thanks to the hard work put in by the staff, the nursery has now achieved a ‘good’ rating in all areas – news that came just in time for its anniversary celebrations.

Emma Price, manager at the Gordon Street nursery, said: “We’re very pleased. The inspector saw the true us and commented on the wellbeing of the children and the strong relationships we have with parents.”