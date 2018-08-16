A-level exam results - Norton College

Norton College students got their A-level exam results this morning.

Here is how they got on:

M Armsby BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production; H Bayes Psychology, Food Science, BTEC Health and Social Care; A Blades Geog, History; D Boyes BTEC Health and Social Care, BTEC Spor; I Bradley Art, BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts; Production; L Bradley, Ext project, History, Food Science, BTEC Performing Arts; C Brady Art; G Brazil Art*, Eng Lit**, Maths, BTEC Performing Arts; A Brown BTEC Performing Arts; J Carter BTEC Sport; A Coning Business Studies, Geog, Gov and Politics; B

Corner Biology, Chemistry, History; S Craggs BTEC Child, Play, Learning Develpoment, BTEC Health and Social Care; C Dews Psychology;

A Dukesell, BTEC Sport; R Foster Cambridge Technical Intro Dip in ICT; S Hart Psychology, Food Science, BTEC Performing Arts;

E Hayward BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production, BTEC Music; Z Henderson Geog, Gov and Politics, History; P Hesbrook

Maths, History, Cambridge Technical Intro Dip in ICT; C Hunter Eng Lit, Gov and Politics, History.

E Kellett Spanish8, Maths**, Chem*, Physics**, Further Maths*; P Koscielna Art, BTEC Child, Play, Learning Development, BTEC Health and Social Care; M Lane Ext Project**, Geog, Biology, Psychology; T Marklew, Business Studies, Cambridge Technical Intro Dip in ICT;

L Maxfield BTEC Perfoming Arts; T Mooring Business Studies, BTEC Sport, Cambridge Technical Intro Dip in ICT; H Pennock Cambridge technical Intro Dip in ICT; E Prior Ext Project, BTEC Music; L Richardson Eng Lit, BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production; T Richmond BTEC Health and Social Care, BTEC Sport; J Roger Maths*, Geog, Biology*, Further Maths; J Sedman Ext Project, Business Studies**, Maths, Food Science; R Silk BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production, BTEC Media; B Smith BTEC Sport, BTEC Uniformed Public services; L Stead Business Studies, Maths, Geog; H Streeton Business Studies, BTEC Uniformed Public Services; N Swiers Ext Project, Biology, Chemistry, History; T Tavares Ext Project, Eng Lit, Gov and Politics, BTEC Media; L Taylor

Eng Lit, Psychology, BTEC Performing Arts; E Thompson Art, BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production, BTEC Music;

T Walsh BTEC Sport, BTEC Uniformed Public Services; J Ward Maths, Geog, Biology*, History; L Ward BTEC Performing Arts, BTEC Performing Arts Production, BTEC Music; N Watson BTEC Performing Arts; L Wharrick Geog, Biology, History; S Whitfield-Abbey Spanish*, Biology, Psychology; E Young History, Psychology, BTEC Performing Arts.