A-level performance in North Yorkshire has improved again, says county council

North Yorkshire students receiving their A-level results today have a lot to celebrate, according to early indications.

Although the full picture in the county is not yet known, it appears that overall performance has risen again this year and there have been notable improvements for a number of schools.

North Yorkshire is in the top 10 per cent of councils for high academic success at A-level based on performance in previous years so it is likely the county will remain in the top-tier nationally for A-level results.

North Yorkshire also has a higher proportion of pupils who attend secondary schools which are good or outstanding; 91.0% of pupils in North Yorkshire attend a good or outstanding school (watchsted 25/1/18) – compared to 82.6 nationally.

Although there have been major reforms to the structure of A-level courses this year, these early indications show that schools and students have risen to the challenge.

“We must congratulate all our young people for this great achievement and for their commitment and their hard work”, said County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools. “These achievements place them in a good position to take up the higher education and training places that they choose. They can be confident they have a wide range of options and have been well prepared for the next step in their lives.

“These results are also a tribute to the support of families, the dedication of school staff and the quality of teaching in North Yorkshire.’’

North Yorkshire’s looked-after young people are also celebrating results with a number of students already accepted onto degree courses of their choosing – in criminology, sports management and journalism. Some are currently going through the clearing process. Nine altogether are planning to start university this year.

There are currently 13 North Yorkshire care-leavers already in higher education – 11 undergraduates and 2 postgraduates.

Of the post graduates, one has completed a 2 year MA in Economics & Chinese Development in Beijing after winning a scholarship and is currently training in New York before taking up a post in banking. The second has completed a one year MA Biblical Studies & Theology and hopes to be an Anglican vicar.

“We are very proud of the achievements of our looked-after children” added Cllr Mulligan, “and prioritise continuity and stability in the support we give to them so that they have the chance to achieve to the best of their ability and go on to get qualifications and skills that will help them build a fulfilling future.”

Schools in the county also have strong systems of support in place to assist students who may have missed out on their first choices to gain alternative places through the university clearing system, or to help them to look for alternative routes into employment, training or apprenticeships.

Cllr Mulligan said: “Large numbers of university places remain available and students can still get places even if they didn’t reach their grades. In addition, students who have performed better than expected are helped to apply for more prestigious courses and institutions."