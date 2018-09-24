A settled spell with a warm interlude mid-week.

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Settled weather is on the cards for the next two weeks with a warmer interlude on Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday 24 September: Cool dry and sunny though pleasant in the afternoon sunshine.

Tuesday 25 September: Another dry sunny day after an early touch of frost. Milder.

Wednesday 26 September: Becoming warm and dry with good spells of sunshine.

Thursday 27 September: Remaining warm and dry with lengthy spells of sunshine.

Friday 28 September: Cooler but still dry with spells of sunshine.

Next weekend: Dry with sunny spells.