A turtle-y awesome experience this half-term at Scarborough Sea Life Centre

Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary is encouraging a new generation of little conservationists following the launch of its brand-new interactive experience Turtle Rescue.

Perfect for families this half-term, kids can be taught how to rescue, rehabilitate and release these majestic creatures into the wild.

Turtle Rescue invites aspiring conservationist of all ages to get a deeper understanding of the amazing work that goes in to protecting this incredible, endangered species.

At the Rescue Centre, kids will choose their very own interactive turtle in need of their care and attention and will be given the responsibility of completing a sequence of rehabilitation tasks.

Once the rehabilitation is complete and the turtles are nursed back to health, they will be fit for release back into their natural habitat in the wild.

Turtle rescue is a great family activity for half term and beyond, teaching children about conservation and caring for animals, as well as a fun, interactive way to discover the importance of responsibility.

Click here for more information, tickets from £16.50 and include free return visits in 2019.