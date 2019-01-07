'A very sad outcome' for Staithes Coastguard after Cleveland Police officer found dead following rescue

Staithes Coastguard joined several other teams in a search for serving Cleveland Police officer last week.

Unfortunately a man’s body was found at Huntcliff in Saltburn on Thursday afternoon (January 3).

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: “Sadly we can also confirm that the man was a serving Cleveland Police Officer, Detective Inspector Richie Baker.

“Richie’s family has been informed and our thoughts and sympathies are with them.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are on-going and officers are supporting Richie’s family and colleagues. His family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time and we would urge that everyone respects this.”

The 54-year-old Detective Inspector had 28 years’ service with Cleveland Police and was "well regarded by his colleagues."

Staithes Coastguard Team assisted in the multi agency incident alongside Redcar Coastguard, North East Ambulance Service, Redcar RNLI, Cleveland Police and two Senior Coastal Operations Officers.

A spokesperson from Staithes Coastguard said: "A very sad outcome to the incident we attended.

"A difficult incident for all of the emergency service personnel involved. Our thoughts and condolences are with Richie’s family, friends and colleagues."