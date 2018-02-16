A165 accident rate in the top 20 in the country

The road connecting Bridlington to Scarborough and Hull has been listed in the top 20 dangerous roads in Britain.

The A165 from Burniston, north of Scarborough, to Hull has been revealed as the 19th most dangerous road.

Between 2007 and 2016, 1,393 accidents have been recorded on the stretch of road.

Combining Government statistics on roads, Regtransfers.co.uk highlighted the 50 most dangerous roads in Britain.

Analysis can then find the accident rate by taking into consideration the number of vehicle miles completed over this period. The A165’s accident rate is 2.74 per one-million vehicle miles driven.

It places the road as the second most dangerous in Yorkshire after the A1079 from York to Hull which has an accident rate of 3.11.

Casualty reduction officer Simon Carlise said: “There is no such thing as a dangerous road – provided people drive to the conditions.

“When a road is identified as being higher risk, as this one has been, we do have additional patrols both in unmarked and marked vehicles.

“These are funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and carried out at peak collision time.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "Road safety is a priority for North Yorkshire County Council. We work closely with our partners – other local authorities, emergency services and other agencies – in the 95 Alive Road Safety Partnership to strive continually to reduce the number of people killed or injured on North Yorkshire’s roads and to make roads as safe as possible.

"The most recently published annual road casualties report shows the overall trend in casualties reported to the police in the Scarborough continue an overall downward trend.

"In 2016, the district recorded 60 fewer casualties than the previous year. This reduction of 10 per cent is higher than the 2.5 per cent reduction recorded across North Yorkshire as a whole.

"Scarborough is one of the biggest towns in North Yorkshire and attracts a large tourist population, so the A165 is a well-travelled route. In total, the A165 is 48 miles long, of which only 16 miles – one third – are within North Yorkshire. However, less than a third of the accidents between 2007 and 2016 were in the county.

"We use various methods to identify areas of concern on our roads network and to develop road safety engineering schemes to address them. This is an ongoing analysis. In the past year, the route analysis did not identify any of the A165 as a route of concern.

"The County Council will continue to work with its partners and to monitor the roads network and address concerns where they arise."