A171 Scalby Road closure: here's how buses will divert

The A171 Scalby Road is going to be closed for two weeks starting today.

The road will be shut between Keld Close and Newby Farm Road for essential sewage work in connection with a new development on the former rugby ground.

Read more: Scalby Road to close for two weeks including during half term

Here's how buses will operate in the next few weeks:

EYMS Buses

Service 11 will run as normal to the Rosette, where it will turn left onto Scalby Road, left onto Scalby Beck Road, right onto Tibby Butts to South Street, right onto Stony Lane, right onto Scalby Road, right at the Rosette and then left at Four Lane Ends in order to get to Green Lane via Moor Lane and Throxenby Lane.

Service 9 and Service 115 buses from Scarborough will run via Throxenby Lane, Moor Lane and Hackness Road, turning left at The Rosette back onto Scalby Road.

Service 9A and Service 115 buses towards Scarborough will turn right at The Rosette and follow the diversion above in reverse.

The stops at Proudfoots and Scalby Road/Hirstead Road and Scalby Road/Green Lane can't be served on the way into Scarborough during the road closure.

X93

The X93 will divert via Station Road, Scalby, Field Lane, the A165 coastal road, Cross Lane, Coldyhill Lane and back onto Scalby Road.

The road will reopen on 4 March.