West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the smash.

Joan Croucher, from Filey, was in a silver Volkswagen Polo which collided with a red Vauxhall Combo van on the A1(M) near Leeds on Thursday December 30.

The car had been travelling southbound on a northbound section of the road, about a mile from junction 44 when it crashed at around 3pm.

Ms Croucher died in hospital on Monday January 3. The drivers of the two vehicles both received minor injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said the Polo was also seen travelling the wrong way down the A64 before joining the A1(M) and that officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the crash.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.

"We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing."