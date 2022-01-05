A1(M) crash: 97-year-old Filey woman Joan Croucher dies after wrong-way motorway crash
A 97-year-old car passenger who was seriously injured in a wrong-way motorway crash has died, police have confirmed.
Joan Croucher, from Filey, was in a silver Volkswagen Polo which collided with a red Vauxhall Combo van on the A1(M) near Leeds on Thursday December 30.
The car had been travelling southbound on a northbound section of the road, about a mile from junction 44 when it crashed at around 3pm.
Ms Croucher died in hospital on Monday January 3. The drivers of the two vehicles both received minor injuries.
West Yorkshire Police said the Polo was also seen travelling the wrong way down the A64 before joining the A1(M) and that officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the crash.
Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.
"We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing."
Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 861 of 30 December.