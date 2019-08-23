A64 closure: Police ask motorists stuck in tailbacks to remain in their vehicles

North Yorkshire Police say there are "very long delays" following a two vehicle crash on the A64.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is blocked in both directions near Huttons Ambo, Ryedale.

Currently drivers are queued back to Whitwell on the eastbound side and queued back to the A169 on the westbound side.

However, there are currently long delays and drivers are advised to find an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.

North Yorkshire Police Officers thank people for their patience but are asking anyone who is stuck in tailbacks to remain in their vehicles for their own safety.

It has been reported that everyone is out of the vehicles and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash has also caused a service disruption to the Coastliner bus. It will be taking a diversion from Malton through Stamford bridge westbound until the road has reopened.