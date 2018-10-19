A64 closure this weekend: here's the (long) diversions that Highways England is putting in place

Part of the A64 between Scarborough and York will be closed for the weekend from tonight (Friday) - and Highways England suggests a diversion that takes York-bound drivers via Sutton Bank and towards Thirsk.

The lengthy diversion is for westbound traffic. For motorists going from York to Scarborough, Highways England's signposted diversion is towards Driffield, rejoining the A64 at Brambling Fields.

The maintenance works between Crambeck and Low Hutton will force the road to close from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

It is the first of three scheduled weekend closures. The others are Friday 9 November-Monday 12 November, and Friday 16 November-Monday 19 November, with the same timings as this weekend.

Highways England will put in place the following diversions:

Westbound traffic from Scarborough to York: Traffic will be diverted off the A64 at Pickering interchange and on to the A169 towards Pickering and the A170 towards Thirsk, going down Sutton Bank. They will then follow the A168 onto the A1(M) at Dishforth. People wishing to access York will use the A19. People with caravans will have to use the alternative route at Sutton Bank.

Eastbound from York to Scarborough: Traffic will be diverted off the A64 at Grimston Bar where they will join the A166 towards Driffield, going through Stamford Bridge and Fridaythorpe, and continue towards the coast. People wishing to access Pickering, Malton or the surrounding area will be directed to Norton through the B1251 and B1248. They will then rejoin the A64 at Brambling Fields. Highways England will be installing a one-way system at Norton and parking restrictions at various locations along the diversion route.

Highways England's intention is to keep traffic to main routes, and avoid eastbound and westbound traffic going the same route.

According to the AA route planner, Scarborough to York on the A64 would normally be 42 miles and take 1 hour 10 minutes. The westbound diversion, including the A19 into York, is 64.9 miles and would take 1 hour 49 minutes. The eastbound diversion route, towards Scarborough, would be 55 miles and take 1 hour 37 minutes.

A Highways England spokesperson said the diversions had to be suitable for a similar amount of traffic to the normal route of the A64, such as HGVs as well as weekend motorists. Local authorities and affected residents had been notified. "There will be drivers who find their own routes but these are the diversions we are asking people to use," they said.

The work between Crambeck and Low Hutton - near Malton - is part of a £1.4m renewal scheme.

To carry out the road reconstruction, workers will be digging up the road to depths of between 30cm and 80cm in order to replace the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road. "Due to the depth of the repair that is needed this work can’t be done using lane or overnight closures. We have tried to avoid major local events where possible," says Highways England.

The diversion signs will clearly show the Highways England logo to avoid the route getting confused with others in the area.