A64 closures: here's why the road will be open this weekend

Major roadworks on the A64, which has seen it closed on recent weekends, have been completed ahead of schedule, meaning the road will be open as usual this weekend.

Overnight tonight and tomorrow, work to finish off the road markings will take place using temporary traffic lights, between 8pm and 6am.

Work has been taking place to repair the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road between Crambeck and Low Hutton, which saw the road closed last weekend.

Unlike normal resurfacing which can be done overnight, re-building the foundations takes a lot longer. The work is essential to provide drivers with safe and reliable journeys for years to come.

To carry out the work safely, the A64 has been closed from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday for two weekends and was due to be closed again this coming weekend.

Highways England’s project manager Chris Dunn said: “It is fantastic news that we have been able to complete this work ahead of schedule and reduce the number of weekend closures to benefit drivers, businesses and residents.

“Our contractors have been digging up the road and having to re-build to depths of between 30cm and 100cm in order to replace the concrete base and provide drivers with an improved road surface.

“I would like to thank everyone, particularly local residents, businesses and those living on the diversion routes, for their patience and understanding whilst this essential work took place. Every effort was made to ensure disruption to traffic, and I would like to thank our contractors who pulled out all the stops to ensure this work was completed ahead of schedule.”