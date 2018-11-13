A64 roadworks completed ahead of schedule

Works on the A64 have been completed ahead of schedule.

This means that the weekend closure that had been scheduled from Friday, 16 to Monday, 19 November won't take place and that the road between Crambeck and Low Hutton will therefore be open.

Maintenance works which had forced the stretch near Malton to be closed for two full weekends were carried out to repair the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road.

According to Highways England, unlike normal resurfacing which can be done overnight, re-building the foundations takes a lot longer.

Highways England’s project manager Chris Dunn said: “It is fantastic news that we have been able to complete this work ahead of schedule and reduce the number of weekend closures to benefit drivers, businesses and residents.

“Our contractors have been digging up the road and having to re-build to depths of between 30cm and 100cm in order to replace the concrete base and provide drivers with an improved road surface.

“I would like to thank everyone, particularly local residents, businesses and those living on the diversion routes, for their patience and understanding whilst this essential work took place. Every effort was made to ensure disruption to traffic, and I would like to thank our contractors who pulled out all the stops to ensure this work was completed ahead of schedule.”

This week overnight work to finish off the road markings will take place using temporary traffic lights.

This start tonight (Tuesday) between 8pm and 6am and will last until the end of the week.