Accountancy firm welcomes new face at its Filey office

A chartered accountancy and business advice firm based in North Yorkshire has strengthened its practice with an intake of new recruits.

The appointments of Clair Watmore, Charlie Pearson, Julie Wilkins, Katie Walters, Nicola Ward and Tim Turner bring a range of skills and experience to the Hunter Gee Holroyd team.

Tim Turner has more than 40 years’ experience within accountancy practice, working with sole traders, partnerships and small/medium sized companies.

He manages the Filey branch of the practice.

Director Mark Grewer said: ‘‘We are delighted to welcome all of our new starters to the team here at Hunter Gee Holroyd. Expanding our staff with talented individuals will further strengthen our value to every client.

“These new appointments enhance our current offering, enabling us to deliver exceptional service to our clients and deliver a positive difference to help grow and develop their successful businesses. In addition, we would like to congratulate James Pullein on his promotion to senior manager and head of cloud accounting.”