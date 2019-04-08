Accountants Lloyd Dowson pave the way for Scarborough YMCA summer show The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy and her friends will be skipping their way down the yellow brick road at the YMCA Theatre this summer, thanks to support from Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors.

The firm, which has offices in Scarborough and Bridlington, is a keen supporter of the YMCA's work with young people.

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson David Dowson: said: "We are delighted to support the the young people at the YMCA as we realise what a huge and positive difference this organisation makes in our community."

The show, which will run each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between July 23 and August 29, will tell the familiar story of Dorothy's journey from the tornado-hit Kansas farm, to the mysterious land of Oz.

Along the way she will meet and befriend some endearing characters - each facing a personal challenge, and together they will work their way through some sticky situations, before coming face to face with the Wizard himself.

Steve Marsh, executive director of YMCA Scarborough, said: The help we have received from Lloyd Dowson has been exemplary. They really understand and value the work we do to support the community through sport, theatre, performing arts and volunteering,

The YMCA is well-known locally for the quality and breadth of its theatre provision, which spans five decades and now sees the theatre hosting over 50 productions each year. Previous shows staged by the in-house theatre group have included Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Our House and Sister Act, as well as an annual pantomime.

Steve said: "Without the support of organisations like Lloyd Dowson we would not be able to put on such high-quality productions in such a well-equipped theatre. Thanks to their help we can nurture and provide opportunities for the incredibly talented young people of the town."

Young people are at the heart of every production at the YMCA and this year they will be involved in more than 130 performances, undertaking roles including sound, lighting, backstage, set construction and front-of-house, as well as performing on stage.

Tickets on line here or on 01723 506750.