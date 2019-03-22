Acoustic UK tour from Turn Brakes - stops include Leeds and Pocklington

The London four-piece Turin Brakes have announced a UK acoustic tour including stops at Leeds and Pocklington.

The band - founder members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, along with longtime bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer - are one the finest indie bands of the past two decades.

This is a chance to see the band in their first full stripped back acoustic tour since 2002. They will be playing a range of songs spanning their 20 year career - which includes seven top 40 singles and six top 40 albums with sales more than a million worldwide.

Tour dates:

Thursday October 3

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Tickets: here

Friday November 29

Pocklington Arts Centre, Pocklington

Box office: 01759 301547