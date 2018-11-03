Activity sessions aims to reduce falls

A project to encourage people to become more active to reduce the risk of falls has been rolled out across North Yorkshire, including in Filey. The programme, called Strong and Steady, aims to increase physical activity among people aged 65 and over to reduce falls, but the classes are also expected to help reduce loneliness and improve mental wellbeing.

More information about the project is available from North Yorkshire Sport on 01423 226303 or online at www.northyorkshiresport.co.uk/strong-and-steady.