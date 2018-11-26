Affordable housing work starts in Malton

WORK is now underway on a multi-million pound affordable housing scheme in Malton.

Broadacres Housing Association, in partnership with its contractor Lindum and Homes England, is building 56 new homes.

The £7.8m development is taking place on a 3.4-hectare site off Rainbow Lane, between Dickens Lane and the Rainbow Equine Hospital.

It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019, providing a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

They will be or affordable rent or sale through shared ownership.

Broadacres chief executive Gail Teasdale and chairman Colin Wilkie recently visited the site to see the groundwork which is currently underway.

They said: “Working with our established partners Lindum Homes and Homes England we are looking forward to providing 56 affordable homes for local people.

“For a number of reasons, Malton has become one of the most popular places to live in North Yorkshire, but this can often be at the expense of those who grew up or work in the area, who can’t afford to buy or rent privately. All of our homes will be allocated to people with a connection to the district of Ryedale, ensuring market towns like this remain sustainable for future generations.”