Air rifle fired at members of the public in Scarborough

Pellets from an air rifle or BB gun were fired at members of the public at near the allotments in Barrowcliff.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information following reports than air rifle or BB gun pellets were fired at members of the public yesterday (Thursday May 17) at 10am.

The incident took place just off the Cinder Track around the allotments area near Barrowcliff.

Anyone who saw the incident or a similar incident has happened to you recently contact 101 and quote job reference 12180086239.