Alcohol Awareness Week: Where to go in Scarborough to get advice

North Yorkshire Horizons Recovery and Mentoring Team will be holding information stands at several venues across town next week.

The team will be offering their services as apart of alcohol awareness week which runs from November 19-25.

The idea is to encourage anybody who drinks alcohol to examine that use, and to see if there are potentially safer ways to use it.

Information stands will be held at:

CU Scarborough on Monday (November 19) 1-4pm.

Scarborough Indoor Market on Tuesday (November 20) 10am-12pm.

The Recovery Cafe at the Rainbow Centre on Thursday (November 22) 10am-12pm.

Scarborough Library on Friday(November 23) 1-4pm.

North Yorkshire Horizons is an integrated drug and alcohol recovery service for North Yorkshire.

It aims to help as many people as possible to recover from and be free from drug and alcohol dependency, and to reduce the harm that is caused to individuals, families and communities.