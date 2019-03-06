All star cast for Menopause: The Musical - where to see it and how to book tickets

An all-star cast are set to star in Menopause: The Musical, a hilarious celebration of women and ‘the change’ is on its way here.

Eastenders’ Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Hilary O’Neil (ITV’s Copy Cats) will star in this hysterical musical packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss on Wednesday 8 May, 2019.

Backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics, the hysterical and uplifting Menopause: The Musical will have you laughing, and singing, all the way home.

The all-singing, all-dancing comedy is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common are all experiencing ‘the change’.

The show has played sold-out tours across the world so call your girlfriends and book now for the ultimate girls night out.

Menopause the Musical is on at:

Darlington Hippodrome, Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27

Box office: 01325 405405 or www.ents24.com/darlington-events/darlington

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday May 8

Box office: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre, Friday May 10

Box office: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Hull New Theatre, Tuesday May 14

Box office: 01482 300306 or www.hulltheatres.co.uk

