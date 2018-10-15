All you need to know about Scarborough Athletic v Buxton

Scarborough Athletic face up to Buxton in a top of the table battle on Tuesday night - here's everything you need to know.

Current form: Buxton have gained victory in two of their last five games in all competitions. They started this period off with a 4-1 FA Cup defeat against Coalville, before losing 2-1 in the league against strugglers Lancaster. Buxton hit back well with a 2-0 victory over South Shields and then followed this up with a 1-0 home success against Grantham. On Saturday, Buxton drew 1-1 against Farsley.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the a 3-2 home loss against Nantwich. Boro hit back with a 2-0 victory at home to Witton and then won 3-1 at Stafford. Steve Kittrick's men claimed a 3-2 win at Stalybridge Celtic and the drew 0-0 against Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

One to watch: Young striker Tolani Omotola has recently arrived to boost the Bucks' frontline from Coalville.

Team news: Boro are still awaiting news on Matty Dixon's injury problem. Everyone else should be fine.

Betting: Boro are favourites being priced at evens, with a draw being 13/5 and Buxton are priced at 15/8.