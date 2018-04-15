Alpacas attraction visit organised by carers resource team

Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource recently took a group of carers on a visit to Beacon Alpacas where they got to learn everything about the animals.

The trip gave them some much-needed respite from their caring role.

The day also gave the carers the opportunity to build their confidence, self-esteem and make new friends.

Dawn Brookes, project lead, said: “This is one of a range of activities we can offer, that increases health and wellbeing in participants.

“We support adult carers in a number of ways, including, providing information and advice for their caring role, and providing a bespoke plan to help carers break down the barriers they have, to help them achieve their goals and aspirations with a view to returning to employment and becoming financially independent.”

The carers resource is part of Action Towards Inclusion as Keyworker partners in a £7.4m project that is funded by the Big Lottery and European Social Fund as part of the Building Better Opportunities initiative.