Alpamare's half-term half-price offer for Scarborough residents

The Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough is letting people who live in Scarborough get into the attraction for half-price this week.

Announcing the deal on social media, it said 'you asked, we listened'.

All residents who pay Council Tax in Scarborough borough, can get 50% off daytime and evening tickets until Friday.

One proof of council tax bill payment is needed per group of six.

The attraction said it was looking at new ways of operating after encountering financial difficulties earlier this year.