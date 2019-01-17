Alpamare waterpark, Scarborough: Some of the moments you've enjoyed since its opening

And even since the questions raised over the park's future, which have since been played down with the company looking to adapt its operations, there have been plenty of people coming to us with their memories of the park so far.
View more
There has certainly been plenty of fun for the whole family at Alpamare waterpark since its opening.
And even since the questions raised over the park's future, which have since been played down with the company looking to adapt its operations, there have been plenty of people coming to us with their memories of the park so far.